Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Learning whole offense
Watkins said Chiefs coach Andy Reid is making him a better player by asking him to learn all the receiver positions in the Kansas City offense, ESPN.com's Adam Teicher reports. "I've never been in an offense like this, around a coach that just feels like he's obsessed with the game and makes you want to be obsessed with it, too, to know more about the offense," said Watkins. "The more you break it down the more you can be available and switching different positions."
In addition to praising his new coach, Watkins is taking a not-so-subtle shot at Sean McVay, who often used the speedy wideout as little more than a distraction to open things up for Todd Gurley, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Despite catching just 39 passes in 15 games with Los Angeles, the 25-year-old comfortably topped the free-agent market at his position this offseason, landing a three-year, $48 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. While Kansas City isn't the best situation for piling up a ton of targets, Watkins should get more looks than he did last year and likely will be efficient with his opportunities in an offense that also has Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and a solid O-line. Watkins already seems to have a strong rapport with Reid and starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, perhaps making a case to challenge Hill and Kelce for the team target lead.
More News
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Gets $30 million guaranteed•
-
Sammy Watkins: Appears headed to Kansas City•
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: Won't get franchise tag•
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: Could be tagged•
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: Talks free agency following wild-card loss•
-
Rams' Sammy Watkins: Very small workload expected Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers: Get Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017