Watkins said Chiefs coach Andy Reid is making him a better player by asking him to learn all the receiver positions in the Kansas City offense, ESPN.com's Adam Teicher reports. "I've never been in an offense like this, around a coach that just feels like he's obsessed with the game and makes you want to be obsessed with it, too, to know more about the offense," said Watkins. "The more you break it down the more you can be available and switching different positions."

In addition to praising his new coach, Watkins is taking a not-so-subtle shot at Sean McVay, who often used the speedy wideout as little more than a distraction to open things up for Todd Gurley, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Despite catching just 39 passes in 15 games with Los Angeles, the 25-year-old comfortably topped the free-agent market at his position this offseason, landing a three-year, $48 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. While Kansas City isn't the best situation for piling up a ton of targets, Watkins should get more looks than he did last year and likely will be efficient with his opportunities in an offense that also has Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and a solid O-line. Watkins already seems to have a strong rapport with Reid and starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, perhaps making a case to challenge Hill and Kelce for the team target lead.