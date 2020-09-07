Watkins (groin) doesn't have a designation on the Chiefs' first injury report of Week 1.

Watkins tended to a groin strain during training camp, but it didn't follow him into the first practice of the regular season. Seemingly a boom-or-bust option in the Chiefs' aerial display, he is coming off a campaign in which he posted 75-plus yards in four games while falling short of 50 yards nine times in 17 games (including playoffs).

