Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Sidelined in Week 6
Watkins (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Watkins' first absence of the season comes as little surprise after the Chiefs tagged him as doubtful heading into the weekend. While Watkins' inactive status leaves Patrick Mahomes without the services of one of his top targets, the Chiefs' passing attack will benefit from the return of Tyreek Hill (shoulder), who is suiting up after missing the previous four contests.
