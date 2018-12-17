Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Coming along in recovery

Coach Andy Reid said Ware is making progress in his recovery from a minor hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reports. "[Ware]'s making progress with his hamstring," Reid said Monday. "That was the primary thing. He tweaked it. It's not a severe hamstring, but it was just enough he couldn't open up for the game. We'll just have to see on that. Day-to-day."

Unable to play in Thursday's 29-28 loss to the Chargers on a short week, Ware seemingly has a shot to make it back for a Week 16 game in Seattle on Sunday night. Of course, the Chiefs would still want to find some work for Damien Williams, who had a 10-49-2 rushing line and 6-74-0 receiving line in the narrow Week 15 loss. Williams also scored a pair of touchdowns the previous week in a win over Baltimore, albeit with just 30 scrimmage yards on 12 touches. There's no shortage of upside to be had with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes leading the KC offense, but this could be a tricky backfield to navigate over the final two weeks of the season. The timing of Sunday's game (8:20 p.m. EST) could make things difficult if Ware ends up listed as questionable on the final injury report.