Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Gains three yards

Ware carried the ball once for a three-yard gain during Sunday's 42-37 win over the Steelers.

After a modest showing in Week 1, Ware's role in the offense shrank further in Week 2, despite the fact that the Chiefs jumped out to a big early lead. Through two weeks, the Kansas City offense is actually more balanced (51/49 pass/run versus 57/43 in 2017) and starter Kareem Hunt is getting a smaller cut of those carries (65.4 percent versus 67.2 percent in 2017), but the production has just not been there yet for Ware. It might be appealing to add any member of the Chiefs' high-flying offense at this point, but hold off on Ware.