Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Misses another week

Ware (knee) didn't play in Friday's preseason game against Atlanta.

Ware has ramped up his participation throughout training camp, including contact work and 11-on-11 drills this past week. He seems to be on track for at least one appearance this preseason, but it didn't happen Friday night. Ware may still have a chance to start the season as Kansas City's No. 2 running back, hoping to beat out Damien Williams, Charcandrick West and Kerwynn Williams.

