Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Returns to preseason action

Ware (knee) toted the rock three times for three yards and caught one pass on two targets for one yard in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.

Ware figures to slot in as Kareem Hunt's top backup for the Chiefs this season, but is still getting his feet wet in terms of live action, with Saturday's game marking his first since he suffered a torn PCL and LCL last season. There's a decent chance he will see some more work in the preseason finale with the starters slated to sit out the contest.