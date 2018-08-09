Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Skipping preseason opener
Ware will not dress for the Chiefs' preseason opener Thursday against the Texans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Ware is being eased back to a full workload following PCL and LCL tears suffered last August, so it's not a major surprise that the Chiefs' brass will hold the tailback out of the team's preseason opener. It wouldn't be surprising if he makes an appearance in either Week 2 or 3 of the preseason to get some live action for the first time since he suffered the injury, but, assuming he's healthy when the regular season rolls around, the fourth-year back seems the top candidate to spell Kareem Hunt.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...