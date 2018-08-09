Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Skipping preseason opener

Ware will not dress for the Chiefs' preseason opener Thursday against the Texans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Ware is being eased back to a full workload following PCL and LCL tears suffered last August, so it's not a major surprise that the Chiefs' brass will hold the tailback out of the team's preseason opener. It wouldn't be surprising if he makes an appearance in either Week 2 or 3 of the preseason to get some live action for the first time since he suffered the injury, but, assuming he's healthy when the regular season rolls around, the fourth-year back seems the top candidate to spell Kareem Hunt.