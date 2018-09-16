Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Returns to game
Nelson (undisclosed) returned to Sunday's contest, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Nelson had reportedly been nursing an apparent lower body injury but it seems as though he's good enough to trot back out there. The four-year veteran will slide back into his role at starting cornerback.
More News
-
Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Leaves game with apparent lower body injury•
-
Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Returns to practice•
-
Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Suffers concussion Friday•
-
Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Totals nine tackles•
-
Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Activated for Monday night matchup•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.