Coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Kelce (ankle) is in line to practice Tuesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

In the wake of Sunday's win at Minnesota, it was revealed that the injury that knocked Kelce out for a spell was a low-ankle sprain. He was able to play through it with his right foot heavily taped and even recorded a touchdown among his 10-catch, 67-yard performance on 11 targets. With a short week to prepare for Thursday's matchup with the Broncos, the Chiefs didn't hold practice Monday but were required to post an injury report, which estimated Kelce as a non-participant. It appears the tight end will be at least limited on Tuesday's version following Reid's comments.