Kelce (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers.

Kelce was limited in all three of Kansas City's practices this week but approached the contest without an injury designation. However, with the Chiefs locked into the No. 3 seed in the the AFC playoffs, the star tight end will end up being rested Sunday along with other key starters such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In his absence, Noah Gray are Blake Bell slated to serve as the team's tight ends. Kelce will finish the 2023 campaign with 93 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns over 15 games, spelling an end to his streak of seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.