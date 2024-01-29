Kelce hauled in all 11 of his targets Sunday for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 17-10 win over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

Kelce hit the ground running with three receptions, including a 19-yard touchdown, on the Chiefs' first offensive possession Sunday. The star tight end would team up with Patrick Mahomes eight more times as the teammates proceeded to systematically dissect one of the top-rated defenses in the league. Kansas City's defense flexed its own muscles to close out the low-scoring victory and send Kelce and Co. to Las Vegas to face either the Lions or the 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11 for Super Bowl LVIII.