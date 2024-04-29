Kelce and the Chiefs agreed to terms Monday on a two-year extension that makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The exact terms of Kelce's new extension have yet to be disclosed, but coming off another Super Bowl title and heading into his age-35 season, Kelce's pay rate will top his position. The four-time All-Pro had logged seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards before being held to a 93-984-5 receiving line in 2023, but in Kansas City's four postseason contests he operated in prime form, scoring three touchdowns while never falling below 70 receiving yards. The Chiefs added veteran wideout Marquise Brown (heel) and rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy this offseason, and both players are capable of taking the top off opposing defenses, which could open things up for Kelce during the 2024 campaign. Those additions may also foreshadow a more aggressive offensive game plan led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.