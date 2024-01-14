Kelce recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 71 yards in Saturday's 26-7 win over the Dolphins.

It would be a stretch to call this a vintage performance from Kelce, particularly because he had two drops -- one of which would have been a gain of at least 15 yards. However, it was still his highest yardage total since Week 14 and he did have significant gains of 22 and 13 yards. Kelce has been overshadowed by Rashee Rice in recent weeks, but he'll still remain key to the Chiefs' additional playoff run.