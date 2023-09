The 49ers signed Conley (shoulder) to their practice squad Wednesday.

Conley strained the AC joint in his shoulder during the 49ers' preseason finale and didn't make the team's initial 53-man roster. However, the veteran wideout appears to be fine and will serve as a depth option on San Francisco's practice squad to start 2023. The 2015 third-round pick set career highs with Jacksonville in 2019, totaling 47 catches for 775 yards and five scores, but his production has dropped every year since.