Thompson signed with the Bengals' practice squad Tuesday.

Thompson was a highly productive player at Toledo, marking 10 touchdowns in his final collegiate season. He's a quick player with 4.03-second shuttle time but doesn't stretch the field, clocking in at a 4.57 40-yard dash. With fading optimism about A.J. Green's (ankle) return and Auden Tate in concussion protocol, Thompson may be promoted to the 53-man roster before Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

