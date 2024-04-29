Pierce and 2024 second-round draft pick Adonai Mitchell will compete on the outside for the No. 3 receiver role in training camp, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pirece has been the starting deep threat for the Colts the last two seasons but without much production (just 32 receptions for 514 yards and two touchdowns last season). While that may have been due to poor quarterback play and a game plan that didn't throw the ball deep, but it has opened the door for a dynamic talent like Mitchell to compete for his job. Mitchell, the former Texas and Georgia receiver, dazzled at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.34-second 40-yard dash, 136-inch broad jump) following a productive end to his Longhorns career (55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns on 92 targets in 2023).