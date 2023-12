Pierce secured two of three targets for 22 yards in the Colts' 34-14 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

One game after posting a 100-yard tally against the Titans in an overtime win, Pierce was back to meager production. The 2022 second-round pick has posted less than 30 receiving yards in four of the last five contests, and the aforementioned Week 13 breakout versus Tennessee marks his only game with more than 53 receiving yards this season.