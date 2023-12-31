Pierce caught one pass for a 58-yard touchdown on one target in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Raiders.

Pierce's big-play ability downfield is nothing new, but as his target count from even this game illustrates, the Indianapolis offense just isn't built to feature regular target opportunities for Pierce. As the fastest Colts wideout it's often Pierce who's stuck with running decoy routes far downfield, which helps buy cover for Michael Pittman and Josh Downs underneath. Usually defenses take appropriate precautions to keep Pierce from getting open downfield, but on his touchdown catch from Sunday the Raiders made the mistake of leaving Pierce alone against the 5-foot-8 Amik Robertson, who had no means of defense against the 6-foot-3 Pierce. Until the Colts feature Pierce on a wider variety of routes, his game will likely remain boom-or-bust for fantasy purposes.