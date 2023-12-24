Pierce brought in three of seven targets for 30 yards in the Colts' 29-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Despite the absence of Michael Pittman (concussion), Pierce was unable to capitalize on what tied for his highest target total of the campaign. Outside of his 3-100-1 line against the Titans in Week 13, Pierce has topped out at three receptions and 53 yards in terms of single-game highs in his 13 other contests. He could see more opportunity than usual again in Week 17 at home against the Raiders if Pittman is forced to miss that contest.