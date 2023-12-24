Pierce could serve as the Colts' No. 1 receiver Sunday against the Falcons with Michael Pittman (concussion/shoulder) set to miss his first game of the season, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Though Boyd specifically names Pierce as the top candidate to step in as the Colts' top wideout Sunday, rookie Josh Downs has also been a regular alongside Pierce and Pittman in three-receiver sets this season and should see an expanded profile in the passing game as well. Pierce and Downs may not face much competition for looks from quarterback Gardner Minshew, as none of the team's other receivers, tight ends or running backs have proven to be high-volume targets this season. Since Week 7, only one Colts pass catcher other than Pittman, Pierce or Downs has drawn six or more targets in a game (running back Zack Moss, eight targets in Week 14).