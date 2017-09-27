Colts' Andrew Luck: Won't practice this week

Luck (right shoulder) will not practice this week, Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star reports. "He's one week away," coach Chuck Pagano noted of the QB's status on Wednesday.

While it appears as though Luck will return to practice as soon as next week, the expectation in any case, is that he won't be rushed into game action. With that in mind, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star suggests that "you'd think the absolute earliest he returns is Week 6 in Tennessee." While that's hardly a concrete timetable, it's still reasonable to expect that Jacoby Brissett is in line for two more starts at QB for the Colts, at a minimum.