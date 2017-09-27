Colts' Andrew Luck: Won't practice this week
Luck (right shoulder) will not practice this week, Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star reports. "He's one week away," coach Chuck Pagano noted of the QB's status on Wednesday.
While it appears as though Luck will return to practice as soon as next week, the expectation in any case, is that he won't be rushed into game action. With that in mind, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star suggests that "you'd think the absolute earliest he returns is Week 6 in Tennessee." While that's hardly a concrete timetable, it's still reasonable to expect that Jacoby Brissett is in line for two more starts at QB for the Colts, at a minimum.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.