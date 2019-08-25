Andrew Luck: Calling it quits

Luck (calf) is expected to retire from football during a Sunday press conference, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Luck has tended to some major injuries the past few seasons, the most recent calf and high ankle issues that were threatening his status for Week 1. If he indeed opts for retirement, it would be the biggest such announcement since Barry Sanders in 1998.

