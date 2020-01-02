Andrew Luck: Not expected to return for 2020

Colts general manager Chris Ballard doesn't expect Luck to come out of retirement, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. "Look, Andrew's retired," Ballard said. "I haven't talked to him in a few weeks. I think he's busy being a father. But Andrew's retired. I think we all need to accept that."

Ballard is ending the conversation before it can start, seemingly focused on other options to improve his team's quarterback situation. Luck stays in touch with some of his former coworkers, but he hasn't given any indication of planning a return to football.