Richardson completed six of 17 passes for 78 yards and took five carries for 38 yards in Thursday's 27-13 preseason win over Philadelphia.

Facing the Eagles' second- and third-string defenses, Richardson led Indy's first-team offense for the entire first half and came away with 17 points on six drives. The three series that didn't feature scores were all 3-and-outs, and the touchdowns went to RBs Deon Jackson and Evan Hull on goal-line carries. Richardson finishes the preseason 13-of-29 passing for 145 yards and one interceptions, adding seven carries for 45 yards in two appearances. He'll get his first regular-season start when the Colts host the Jaguars on Sept. 10.