Richardson (shoulder) has resumed throwing as part of his rehab from right shoulder surgery, per a video posted to his agent Deiric Jackson's X.com account.

Richardson is recovering from season-ending surgery undergone Oct. 21, to address a Grade 3 AC Joint sprain suffered Week 5. He also missed time as a rookie due to a concussion suffered Week 2, but it now looks like the 2023 No. 4 overall pick is trending to be cleared well ahead of training camp. Despite only appearing in four games as a rookie, Richardson managed to display the outlandish potential of his unique size and speed profile. With a full offseason to further his development as a signal-caller, Richardson's fantasy upside for 2024 should make him one of the hottest names at the quarterback position.