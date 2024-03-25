Coach Shane Steichen noted Monday that Richardson (right shoulder) "should be" good to go" for the Colts' OTAs, which take place in May and early June, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

"I like where he's at," Steichen said of Richardson, who is bouncing back from surgery that he underwent on his throwing shoulder in October. "He's progressing really, really well. He's just getting better and better." Per James Boyd of The Athletic, Richardson began throwing again last month and considering that, the 2023 first-rounder figures to be eased back into his on-field participation, at least initially. In any case, assuming no setbacks, Richardson is set to reclaim his role as the Colts' starter this coming season, with veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco now on board to work as the team's top backup.