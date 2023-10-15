The Colts are 'strongly' considering the possibility of Richardson (shoulder) undergoing season-ending surgery to address his right AC joint injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Indianapolis is reportedly trying to decide whether season-ending surgery is the best option for guaranteeing Richardson is able to recover fully without setbacks, though such a procedure would end his rookie campaign prematurely after just four appearances. Richardson has already sought at least four specialist opinions on his injury at this time, though his MRI did reveal the labrum in his right shoulder is not torn. The Colts could feel confident turning to Gardner Minshew to keep things steady on offense for the rest of the 2023 campaign if necessary, but going into Year 2 with only four games of tape on Richardson, who represents the franchise's future, could be problematic.