Richardson (shoulder) is ahead of schedule in his rehab and hopes to resume throwing soon, ESPN.com's Stephen Holder reports.

The article doesn't specify if his return to throwing is a matter of weeks or months, but either way the 2023 fourth overall pick should be healthy long before training camp. He suffered a concussion Week 2 and a Grade 3 AC Joint sprain Week 5, with the latter leading to season-ending surgery Oct. 21. Richardson said he struggled to deal with the reality of a lost season for a few weeks, before he eventually "came around and understood [his] purpose" within the Colts organization. He then took part in the game-planning process, meetings and film study, settling for a slow introduction to the NFL after originally being tabbed as a 21-year-old Week 1 starter. Richardson's unmatched combination of size and speed -- along with the mostly impressive 2023 cameo -- should ensure he's a hot commodity for 2024 fantasy and a top-100 pick in most leagues.