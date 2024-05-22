Richardson (shoulder) is throwing in 11-on-11 drills at Indianapolis' OTAs, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan reports.

Richardson, on his 22nd birthday Wednesday, returned to 11-on-11 activities, and he reportedly showed no signs of still being hampered by the right shoulder injury that ended his rookie campaign after just four games. While the Colts won't don full pads at practice until training camp, it looks like Richardson is operating without restrictions at this point. The second-year quarterback said the shoulder he had surgery on feels "a little achy," but that the plan is for him to practice in full unless soreness manifests. Barring any serious setbacks, the uber-athletic Richardson will be a popular breakout candidate for 2024 fantasy drafts.