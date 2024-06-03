Richardson said Monday that his right shoulder is at about "95 percent" strength, per ESPN's Pat McAfee Show.

Richardson has been throwing in OTAs, including 11-on-11 drills, though he mentioned May 22 that there were still some days when his surgically repaired shoulder felt "a little achy." He seems to have avoided any major setbacks after October surgery and should be back to full strength without any restrictions for the start of training camp in late July. Richardson is often the fifth or sixth QB taken in early fantasy drafts, offering an unprecedented combination of size (6-4, 244), speed (4.43 40) and arm strength. He had four rushing touchdowns and three passing scores on 173 snaps last year, playing two full games and less than half of two others.