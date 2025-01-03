Richardson (back) remained sidelined at practice Friday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Richardson was also listed as a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday, so it doesn't seem likely he'll be available for Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars. If that's the case, Joe Flacco would be in line to start at QB for the Colts for the second straight game.
