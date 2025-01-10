Speaking with the media Friday, Colts GM Chris Ballard said Richardson (back) will face competition at the quarterback position next season, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

"We knew when we took him it was going to be a roller coaster," Ballard said of Richardson. "The number one thing we have to figure out and have to work through is he's got to stay healthy. That, to me, is the biggest question. We have to have competition at the position because competition makes you better and because he's not proven he can stay healthy for 17 games." Joe Flacco was signed to be Richardson's backup last offseason, but his one-year deal is set to expire in March, and at 40 years old (next week) he's not realistic competition. The Colts hold the No. 14 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and the roster has needs all over. Whichever way Ballard tries to find that quarterback competition, it's become clear that Richardson's leash is tightening in Indianapolis after he's started just 15 of a possible 34 games across his first two seasons.