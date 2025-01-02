Richardson (back) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Richardson was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through, so the QB's absence from Thursday's session puts the focus on what he's able to do Friday in terms of his availability for Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars. If Richardson is unavailable versus Jacksonville, Joe Flacco would presumably draw the Week 18 start for the 7-9 Colts.