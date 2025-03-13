Richardson (back) looks slated to spend the offseason in an open competition for the No. 1 quarterback spot with Daniel Jones, whom the Colts signed to a one-year contract Wednesday, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.

General manager Chris Ballard has stated that Indianapolis will hold an open competition to determine a Week 1 starter for the 2025 campaign. That QB battle will take the form of Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, versus Jones, a 2019 first-rounder who started for New York until 2024, when he was benched and ultimately released. Richardson has struggled with both consistency and availability across two seasons in the NFL, having appeared in just four games as a rookie and 11 games in 2024, though he has displayed a higher potential ceiling than the more experienced Jones. Training camp and the preseason will prove pivotal for the careers of both Richardson and Jones, as the pair of signal-callers compete for one starting job.