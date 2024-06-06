Richardson took a rest day at practice Thursday due to shoulder soreness, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Coach Shane Steichen said "there's nothing to worry about," per Boyd, and that Richardson would be in line to play were the Colts preparing for a game-scenario this weekend. Steichen added that Richardson had his shoulder checked Thursday morning, and it was confirmed that the quarterback is only dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder. Richardson has been participating in 11-on-11 drills and throwing throughout OTAs, and some soreness as he ramps up his practice activities is to be expected. He remains on track to be full strength for the start of training camp late July.