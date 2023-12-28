Montgomery (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Montgomery has sat out both of Indianapolis' first two Week 17 practices and will likely need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday to have a chance at playing Sunday versus the Raiders. Even if he's cleared to play this weekend, Montgomery could be in store for a reduced role with top wideout Michael Pittman making good progress in his recovery from a concussion and perhaps trending toward a return from a one-game absence Sunday.