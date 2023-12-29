Montgomery (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The 27-year-old wideout seems to be trending in the right direction to play Sunday, as he's gone from logging back-to-back DNPs to open the Colts' week of practice to a full workload Friday. Montgomery has seen four targets in each of his last two games, but if he's able to suit up, his usage could definitely decrease with Michael Pittman expected to return in Week 17. Indianapolis is already shorthanded going into Sunday's affair, as only two of its wide receivers are without an injury designation, so Montgomery's availability will be something to look out for closer to kickoff.