Montgomery recorded three receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown on eight targets over seven games in 2023.

All of Montgomery's production this season actually came over the course of just two games in Weeks 15 and 16 versus the Steelers and at Atlanta respectively. It was the first year of his NFL career in which he played more than 100 offensive snaps. He'll now compete for a spot on the Colts' 53-man roster for 2024.