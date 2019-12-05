Colts' Devin Funchess: Won't return in 2019
Funchess (collarbone) won't be activated from injured reserve this season, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
Funchess broke his collarbone near the end of the Colts' season-opening loss to the Chargers, resulting in a move to injured reserve. The Colts opened his 21-day window to return to the 53-man roster on Nov. 13, but despite getting some on-field reps the last three weeks, Funchess will miss the rest of the campaign, as the plate inserted to stabilize his collarbone didn't work out as hoped, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Funchess is one of four Indianapolis wideouts on IR, joining Chester Rogers (knee), Daurice Fountain (ankle) and Steve Ishmael (knee).
