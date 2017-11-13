Swoope (knee) could return for Week 12 against the Titans, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Swoope returned to practice Wednesday but wasn't activated from injured reserve for Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Steelers. With the Colts heading into a bye week, he'll have a good chance to return for the team's next game, presumably retaking his role as the No. 2 tight end. Swoope could find himself one Jack Doyle injury away from drawing regular targets.