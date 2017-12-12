Colts' Frank Gore: Doesn't practice Tuesday

Gore was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report with rest and hand designations.

On the heels of his most productive outing of the season -- 140 yards from scrimmage in the snow Sunday at Buffalo -- Gore is getting some time off on a short week to receive a bit of rest. That said, his hand is also bothering him at the moment, so his status will be worth watching in advance of Thursday's game against the Broncos.