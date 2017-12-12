Colts' Frank Gore: Doesn't practice Tuesday
Gore was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report with rest and hand designations.
On the heels of his most productive outing of the season -- 140 yards from scrimmage in the snow Sunday at Buffalo -- Gore is getting some time off on a short week to receive a bit of rest. That said, his hand is also bothering him at the moment, so his status will be worth watching in advance of Thursday's game against the Broncos.
More News
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Totals 140 scrimmage yards•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Moves up to fifth on all-time rushing list•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Scores third touchdown in loss•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Contributes 61 total yards in loss•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Rushes 17 times in win•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Tallies 101 total yards•
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...
-
What you missed: Monday night wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.