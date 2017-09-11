Colts' Frank Gore: Grinds out yardage despite offense's struggles
Gore carried 10 times for 42 yards and added another 10 yards while snaring his lone target during Sunday's 46-9 loss to the Rams.
The Colts' offense was inhibited by poor quarterback play on the day, but Gore still managed to grind out a respectable yardage total relative to the allotment of touches he received. Rookie Marlon Mack received the exact same workload as Gore while Robert Turbin also logged a pair of carries, but the team simply could have been preserving the veteran after the score was out of hand. Gore remains the lead back in Indianapolis, but the team's struggles in the absence of Andrew Luck could have an adverse effect on his usage. A tough matchup with the Cardinals awaits in Week 2.
