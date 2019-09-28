Sheard (knee) has officially been listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders.

Sheard was limited at practice all week, which is progress from where he was. With Al-Quadin Muhammad (neck) already questionable, Ben Banogu and Kemoko Turay would be in line for healthy workloads at defensive end should he end up not being able to make his season debut. Final confirmation on his status will come closer to kickoff.