Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Posts sack in playoff loss
Sheard made four tackles (two solo) and one sack during Saturday's 31-13 divisional-round loss to the Chiefs. He finishes the regular season with 50 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four passes defended.
Sheard started all 16 regular season games in 2018, and managed to successfully transition from outside linebacker to defensive end. The 29-year-old has only missed seven regular-season contests since entering the NFL in 2011, and remains a valuable pillar of reliability in Indianapolis' 4-3 defense. Sheard has one year remaining on his contract with the Colts.
