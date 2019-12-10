Williams was active for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, but didn't have a carry or play a snap on offense.

He played five snaps on special teams. With Marlon Mack back from a broken hand, Williams will move back to the bench. He had two games with 100 or more yards rushing in Week 11 and Week 12, but was benched in the second half in Week 13 and has apparently fallen to the bottom of the depth chart. He may not get many carries the rest of the season as long as Mack stays healthy.