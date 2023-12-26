Indianapolis placed Blackmon (shoulder) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
The move means Blackmon will miss the final two weeks of the regular season and won't be eligible to return until the week of the AFC Championship at the earliest. In the meantime, 2022 third-rounder Nick Cross will probably fill in at safety.
