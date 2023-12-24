Blackmon (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
The safety recorded one tackle before leaving the game. Blackmon has 87 tackles, eight passes defensed, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 2023. Nick Cross has replaced him in the lineup.
