Blackmon notched four tackles, two passes defended and an interception in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Patriots.

Blackmon's interception came at an opportune time with 4:25 left in the game and the Patriots on the Colts' 15-yard line, the Utah product picked off a pass intended for Mike Gesicki at the one, helping to seal up the victory. Blackmon now has a career-high three interceptions on the season, as well as 66 tackles (47 solo) and five passes defended. After a bye week, Blackmon and the Colts will host the Buccaneers for a Week 12 matchup.