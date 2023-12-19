Blackmon recorded two tackles (two solo) and an interception in Saturday's 30-13 win versus the Steelers.
In the middle of the fourth quarter, Blackmon found himself in the right place at the right time on an overthrown ball intended for George Pickens, preserving a 27-13 lead. He's having a breakout season and is a viable IDP option for Week 16.
More News
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Picks off pass•
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Logs second interception•
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Snags first interception of year•
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Nine tackles in loss•
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Gets double-digit tackles again•
-
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Racks up 10 tackles Week 2•